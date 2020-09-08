Home Finance Morgan Stanley team managing $383 million moves to Baird
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: September 8, 2020

Morgan Stanley team managing $383 million moves to Baird

Category: Finance

The Parker Group, a four-person team that managed $383 million at Morgan Stanley, has joined Baird.

The group — which includes advisers Stewart J. Parker, Drew M. Parker, Richard T. Law and associate adviser Clay Buttrey — will open an office for the firm in Columbia, Tennessee.

The post Morgan Stanley team managing $383 million moves to Baird appeared first on InvestmentNews.

