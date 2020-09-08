The Parker Group, a four-person team that managed $383 million at Morgan Stanley, has joined Baird.
The group — which includes advisers Stewart J. Parker, Drew M. Parker, Richard T. Law and associate adviser Clay Buttrey — will open an office for the firm in Columbia, Tennessee.
[More: Morgan Stanley team managing $280 million moves to Baird]
The post Morgan Stanley team managing $383 million moves to Baird appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.