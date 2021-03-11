Morgan Stanley team managing $1.5 billion goes to Rockefeller

A three-person team managing $1.5 billion at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management in Los Angeles has joined Rockefeller Capital Management.

The Maentz Machlovitch Group is led by Hans Maentz and Bern A. Machlovitch and includes portfolio manager Ben Helvey.

Maentz Machlovitch specializes in providing investment services to Native American tribes and Alaskan native corporations.

Both Maentz and Machlovitch started their careers at Lehman Brothers in 2002, according to their BrokerCheck profiles. Morgan Stanley recruited them from Lehman in 2006.

