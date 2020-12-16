Morgan Stanley rep managing $658 million moves to Alex. Brown

Mark J. Pomerantz, who managed $658 million at Morgan Stanley in Santa Monica, California, has moved to the Los Angeles office of Alex. Brown. The firm is a division of Raymond James.
Pomerantz has spent his entire career with Morgan Stanley, joining the firm in 1981.
