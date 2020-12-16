Home Finance Morgan Stanley rep managing $658 million moves to Alex. Brown
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: December 16, 2020

Morgan Stanley rep managing $658 million moves to Alex. Brown

Category: Finance

Mark J. Pomerantz, who managed $658 million at Morgan Stanley in Santa Monica, California, has moved to the Los Angeles office of Alex. Brown. The firm is a division of Raymond James.

Pomerantz has spent his entire career with Morgan Stanley, joining the firm in 1981.

[More: Adviser moves are hopping as 2020 — finally — comes to a close]

The post Morgan Stanley rep managing $658 million moves to Alex. Brown appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Stocks rise (with a ‘rona surprise)

Resources Top 5: Oil-to-renewables company, new ASX gold miner, and copper explorer jump early

Morgan Stanley leaves pay plan mostly intact for 2021

Credit card debt being used for gifts, hurting retirement

LPL offers stay bonuses to Waddell & Reed advisers

Vanguard makes history with first $1 trillion equity fund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *