Morgan Stanley rep managing $658 million moves to Alex. Brown

Mark J. Pomerantz, who managed $658 million at Morgan Stanley in Santa Monica, California, has moved to the Los Angeles office of Alex. Brown. The firm is a division of Raymond James.

Pomerantz has spent his entire career with Morgan Stanley, joining the firm in 1981.

