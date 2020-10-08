Home Finance Morgan Stanley fined $60 million over failed hardware oversight
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 8, 2020

Morgan Stanley fined $60 million over failed hardware oversight

Category: Finance

Morgan Stanley agreed to pay $60 million to settle accusations that the bank didn’t properly handle the 2016 decommissioning of two data centers tied to its wealth management business, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a statement Thursday.

The lender “failed to effectively assess or address risks associated with decommissioning its hardware,” including improper assessment of the risks of subcontracting the work and failure to keep appropriate tabs on customer data stored on obsolete devices, the regulator said.

[More: Inside Morgan Stanley’s $7 billion deal for Eaton Vance]

The post Morgan Stanley fined $60 million over failed hardware oversight appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Clayton touts SEC enforcement achievements despite pandemic disruptions

Morgan Stanley keeps buying, will acquire Eaton Vance

The SEC’s push for more alts and private placements is the wrong move at the wrong time

There’s gold all over the place at Red Mountain’s Mt Maitland project

Tungsten explorer Pan Asia spins drill bit on ASX debut

Thor finds more evidence of gold in the Pilbara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *