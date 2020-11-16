Home Finance Morgan Stanley duo managing $2 billion go indie with LPL
Morgan Stanley duo managing $2 billion go indie with LPL

Adviser partners John Gallagher and Mark Levin, who managed $2 billion at Morgan Stanley, have formed Maverick Partners Wealth Management and affiliated with LPL Financial through Gladstone Wealth Partners, one of the broker-dealer’s offices of supervisory jurisdiction.

Maverick also will use LPL’s corporate registered investment advisor platform and use LPL as its custodian.

The firm opened an office in Marlton, New Jersey, in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where they previously worked.

