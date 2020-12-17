Home Finance Morgan Stanley duo managing $150 million goes indie with LPL
The mother-and-son team of Paulette and Beaux Treguboff, who managed $150 million at Morgan Stanley, have affiliated with LPL Financial in Glendale, Arizona.

The two, who will practice as Homestead Wealth Management, will be supervised by Gladstone Wealth Partners, an LPL super office of supervisory jurisdiction.

