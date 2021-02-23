Morgan Stanley has entered into an agreement with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati that enables privately held companies currently using the law firm’s capitalization management software to migrate to Morgan Stanley’s Shareworks capitalization and stock plan platform.

In 2019, Morgan Stanley acquired the Canadian stock plan business Solium Capital and rebranded it as Shareworks. With its acquisition of ETrade in 2020, Morgan Stanley now serves more than 4.9 million stock plan participants.

Morgan Stanley Shareworks offers software and services that help private and public companies simplify share plan management, provide disclosures and support tax and legal compliance.

”Morgan Stanley intends to be the leader in capitalization management for private companies and early stage startups, helping them to manage the complexities of their equity and employee stock plans,” Jed Finn, head of corporate and institutional solutions at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in a release.

2020 brought human capital management practices into focus



The post Morgan Stanley deal beefs up workplace offering appeared first on InvestmentNews.