More gold drilling on the cards for Moho’s East Sampson Dam

Special Report: Moho is kicking off the next phase of exploration at the East Sampson Dam gold prospect near Kalgoorlie.

A diamond rig has been secured to carry out a six hole, 600m program for further structural, geotechnical and metallurgical definition work.

Additionally, a surface geochemical infill program of 2126 samples has been completed over the majority of the Silver Swan North project and Moho Resources (ASX:MOH) is currently setting up an exploration camp to facilitate continued resource development work.

The samples have been submitted for analysis for gold and about 500 multi-element analyses over areas considered to be prospective for nickel.

“Moho is pleased to advance to the next phase of drilling at East Sampson Dam in this challenging COVID environment,” managing director Shane Sadleir said.

“The company is encouraged by recent excellent metallurgy and structural understanding from our Phase 1 program continuing to highlight the significant gold production potential of Moho’s East Sampson Dam prospect.”

Test work designed to replicate the toll milling facilities in the surrounding Kalgoorlie region had yielded 95.6 per cent and 95.9 per cent overall gold recovery with conventional cyanide leaching.

Other gold exploration activities

Coming out next is a second phase of reverse circulation drilling consisting of 40 holes totalling about 4,000m for resource modelling purposes.

Drilling is planned to the south and north where mineralisation remains open.

Moho will also review the new surface geochemical data before carrying out aircore drilling of historical auger gold anomalies and geophysical targets to the north of East Sampson Dam in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, a CSA review of downhole logging and downhole electromagnetic to improve the company’s understanding of structural controls on the gold mineralisation will be carried out in the fourth quarter.

