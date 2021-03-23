Moho Resources discovers +90km long hydrogeochemical gold anomaly at Empress Springs

Gold exploration company Moho Resources has identified a +90km anomalous gold zone in groundwater at its Empress Springs gold project in northern Queensland.

The anomalous gold zone at Empress Springs was discovered by Moho Resources (ASX:MOH) using hydrogeochemistry borehole sampling carried out in partnership with the CSIRO and the company’s joint venture partner IGO (ASX:IGO).

The anomalism falls within the top 1 per cent of groundwater gold anomalism nationally and stretches across the project in a northwest to southeast trend.

“The study confirms the mineralisation discovered under cover thus far by Moho and significantly reinforces the potential for new discoveries within our granted tenements and surrounding areas which the company has recently applied for,” managing director, Shane Sadleir, said.

The hydrogeochemistry study with the CSIRO was initiated in mid-2020 and was designed to use water bore samples in the Empress Springs project to locate potential chemical signatures to confirm the presence of large mineralised systems beneath cover rock.

CSIRO researchers involved in Empress Springs study

CSIRO researchers compared the study results from Empress Springs to two of their hydrogeochemical data sets to validate data and highlight mineralisation styles.

The strong gold anomaly identified by the study in the south-eastern part of the Empress Springs project has a porphyry-type signature as indicated by anomalous tin, tungsten, and molybdenum.

“The region has a very broad and large gold signature in groundwater that has not been observed elsewhere in Queensland,” CSIRO researcher, Dr Ryan Noble, said.

“I think the hydrogeochemical gold anomaly is particularly impressive in terms of its strong contrast to background,” said exploration veteran Dr Jon Hronsky who has interpreted the trans-crustal structure at the Empress Springs project as hosting gold mineralisation.

Moho Resources has increased its Empress Springs tenement by 29 per cent to 3,203sqkm and its landholding starts about 20km south of the Croydon goldfield which has an historic production of about 1.2 million oz of gold.

The company has had recent drilling success at its East Sampson Dam gold prospect in WA.

