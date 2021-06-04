Moho awaits maiden gold JORC resource at East Sampson

Moho has a steady pipeline of activity ahead at the East Sampson Dam prospect within its Silver Swan North project just north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The company has secured approval to start an aircore drill program at the prospect to test for extensions of gold mineralisation.

Drilling to test gold targets outlined by auger gold in soil anomalies over the Tyrells trend is expected to begin in mid-July.

Moho Resources (ASX:MOH) also expects to receive the maiden JORC resource for East Sampson Dam in about a month’s time.

It noted that the slight delay is due to the strong industry demand for the services of its highly regarded mining resource consultant CSA Global.

Gold resources at East Sampson Dam could be intriguing given that drilling has intersected some notable gold hits, the latest of which included a top result 1m grading 43.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 64m within a broader 6m intersection at 11.03g/t gold from 62m in a new high grade gold zone.

New nickel, gold tenements

Separately, the company expects to be granted the three Black Swan South tenement applications in the fourth quarter of this year.

This follows the signing of access agreements with Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS) and is subject to both the four-month statutory Native Title advertising period and no objections being received during that period.

These tenements are immediately south of Poseidon’s Black Swan nickel operations and may be prospective for both gold and nickel.

