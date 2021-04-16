Michigan duo managing $350 million at Merrill joins Rockefeller

A four-person team managing $350 million at Merrill Lynch in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, has joined Rockefeller Capital Management.
The Low Group team includes advisers John Low and Kristen Palazeti, as well as relationship manager Jennifer Byrne and associate Tori Torango.
