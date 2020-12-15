Mesoblast’s six-year study into using a cell stem injection to prevent heart failure failed to meet clinical endpoints Rexlemestrocel-L appeared … Read More
The post Mesoblast shares fall on trial’s mixed results with heart injection treatment appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.