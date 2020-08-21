Merrill team with $530 million goes indie with Sanctuary

The Longo Group, which managed $530 million at Merrill Lynch in Slidell, Louisiana, has gone independent and affiliated with Sanctuary Wealth.
The eight-member team is led by Ted Longo, who had been with Merrill Lynch since 1986.
The hybrid firm will use Sanctuary as its broker-dealer and registered investment adviser.
