Home Finance Merrill team with $530 million goes indie with Sanctuary
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: August 21, 2020

Merrill team with $530 million goes indie with Sanctuary

Category: Finance

The Longo Group, which managed $530 million at Merrill Lynch in Slidell, Louisiana, has gone independent and affiliated with Sanctuary Wealth.

The eight-member team is led by Ted Longo, who had been with Merrill Lynch since 1986.

The hybrid firm will use Sanctuary as its broker-dealer and registered investment adviser.

[More: Broker recruiting moves plunge amid pandemic]

The post Merrill team with $530 million goes indie with Sanctuary appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

DOL schedules hearing on investment advice proposal

Booming model portfolios may be moving markets

Labor Department’s ESG proposal likely to advance amid overwhelming opposition

Despite COVID, RIA deals headed for another record year

Schwab launches free financial planning tool

Wells Fargo resumes job cuts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *