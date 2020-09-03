Merrill team with $1.4 billion joins RBC

A team that managed $1.4 billion in client assets at Merrill Lynch has joined RBC Wealth Management in Florida.

The Glasband Stempel Wealth Management Group includes five advisers. Eric Glasband has 18 years of experience and had worked at Merrill Lynch since 2010, according to his BrokerCheck record. Jonathan Stemple has 19 years of experience and also had worked at Merrill since 2010.

Justin Hanlon had worked at Merrill since 2008 and has 17 years of experience; Matthew Kutner, who also has 17 years of experience, joined Merrill in 2011; and, Ryan Burke joined Merrill in 2016.

Glasband, Stemple, Hanson and Kutner will work in RBC’s Boca Raton office, while Burke will work in RBC’s Palm Beach Gardens office, according to RBC’s press release.

