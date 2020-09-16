Home Finance Merrill team managing $1 billion goes indie with Kestra
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: September 16, 2020

Merrill team managing $1 billion goes indie with Kestra

Category: Finance

Four advisers who managed $1 billion at Merrill Lynch in Frederick, Maryland, have formed RS Will Wealth Management and affiliated with Kestra Financial.

Advisers William Coffey, Mark Mayer, Paul McArthur and Morgan “Alex” Kelly made the move.

Coffey has 25 years of experience and had been affiliated with Merrill Lynch since 2009, according to his BrokerCheck record.

Mayer, who has 20 years of experience, and McArthur, with 15 years of experience, joined Merrill in 2009. Kelly, with seven years of experience, joined Merrill in 2014.

[More: Broker recruiting moves plunge amid pandemic]

The post Merrill team managing $1 billion goes indie with Kestra appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

JPMorgan says $200 billion could exit stocks this quarter

Why did East Energy Resources and Sagalio Energy rocket ~1000pc on no news?

Move over Zoom: 4 ASX stocks that rocketed as you worked from home

REZ Fast-Tracks RC Drilling Program at East Menzies Gold Project

10 at 10: These ASX stocks are galloping forward this morning

Raymond James cutting 500 jobs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *