Merrill team managing $1 billion goes indie with Kestra

Four advisers who managed $1 billion at Merrill Lynch in Frederick, Maryland, have formed RS Will Wealth Management and affiliated with Kestra Financial.

Advisers William Coffey, Mark Mayer, Paul McArthur and Morgan “Alex” Kelly made the move.

Coffey has 25 years of experience and had been affiliated with Merrill Lynch since 2009, according to his BrokerCheck record.

Mayer, who has 20 years of experience, and McArthur, with 15 years of experience, joined Merrill in 2009. Kelly, with seven years of experience, joined Merrill in 2014.

