Merrill Lynch team managing $1.3 billion joins Rockefeller

A four-adviser team managing $1.3 billion at Merrill Lynch in Cincinnati, Ohio, has moved to Rockefeller Capital Management.

The Hambleton Fieler Group, which is Rockefeller’s first Ohio-based private wealth team, is led by Ross Hambleton and Michael Fieler.

Hambleton has 22 years of experience, starting at Citigroup in 1999 and then switching to Merrill in 2006, according to his BrokerCheck profile. Fieler has 27 years of experience, starting at Citigroup in 1994 and then moving to Merrill in 2006, according to Brokercheck.

The group includes advisers Matthew Hambleton and Andrew Sullivan, as well as Carrie Thomas, its chief investment officer, and three team members in operations and administration.

