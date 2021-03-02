Merrill Lynch team managing $1.25 billion goes indie

A four-adviser team managing $1.25 billion at Merrill Lynch has left the wirehouse to form Amplius Wealth Advisors in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

The new firm has affiliated with Dynasty Financial Partners.

Formerly known as the The Liebman Marks Group, Amplius Wealth Advisors consists of eight professionals, including four advisers: partners Samuel Liebman, Matthew D. Liebman and Aaron Marks, and Patrick J. Swift.

Samuel Liebman had worked at Merrill since 2007 and began his career at Bache & Co. in 1970, according to his BrokerCheck profile. Matthew D. Liebman had worked at Merrill since 2008 and started his career at UBS in 2000. Aaron Marks started at Merrill in 2011.

The firm has selected Fidelity Institutional as its custodian.

