Merrill adds more choices to its model portfolio offering

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has added more sustainable, hybrid and high-net-worth choices to its investment advisory program model portfolios.

Three new investment managers have been added to the firm’s lineup of sustainable model portfolios: DWS, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Neuberger Berman. These complement existing sustainable model portfolios managed by Merrill’s chief investment office.

It also added 10 new hybrid model portfolios through a partnership between Vanguard and Capital Group, parent of the American Funds. The models include both taxable and tax-aware portfolios that pair Vanguard index exchange-traded funds with American Funds’ active funds. Vanguard will serve as strategist for the models.

Merrill also expanded its roster of tax-efficient, high-net-worth portfolios with new hybrid model portfolios from Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Since Merrill launched model portfolios under its CIO in 2017, the offerings have expanded to include 140 model portfolios from 17 third-party investment managers, along with nearly 125 CIO-managed model portfolios.

