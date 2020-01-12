Matt Granski named president of Miracle Mile Advisors

Matt Granski has been promoted to the new position of president of Miracle Mile Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm in Los Angeles managing $2 billion.
Granski, 27, joined the company in 2014 as an analyst intern and has held several supervisory and management positions, most recently serving as director of strategy.
