Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 12, 2021

Category: Finance

Matt Granski has been promoted to the new position of president of Miracle Mile Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm in Los Angeles managing $2 billion.

Granski, 27, joined the company in 2014 as an analyst intern and has held several supervisory and management positions, most recently serving as director of strategy.

The post Matt Granski named president of Miracle Mile Advisors appeared first on InvestmentNews.

