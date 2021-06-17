Home Finance MassMutual reps managing $400 million switch to LPL
Advisers Alicia Curtis and Jyl Barnard of Curtis Barnard Financial Services and Christopher Dearing of Riverfront Financial Group, all formerly affiliated with MassMutual, have affiliated with LPL Financial.

The advisers, who are longtime colleagues and share an office in Peoria, Illinois, collectively manage $400 million.

