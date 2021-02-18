Massachusetts RIA managing $625 million merges into Moneta

The Berry Group, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based registered investment adviser managing $625 million, has merged into Moneta, a St. Louis-based RIA managing almost $24 billion.
The expansion marks Moneta’s first foray into the Northeast, the firm said in a release.
Moneta expects to expand into other markets “where like-minded advisors who appreciate the concept of shared equity in a member-owned RIA express interest in joining,” Eric Kittner, the firm’s managing partner and chairman, said in the release.
The managing principals of The Berry Group, Sarah Berry and Michael Machnowski, will become partners at Moneta.
