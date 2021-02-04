Massachusetts fines RBC $200,000 over failure to supervise

RBC Capital Markets has signed a consent order with Massachusetts securities regulators, accepting a censure and a $200,000 fine for failing to supervise former broker Bruce Cameron, who over-concentrated the portfolios of senior citizens in energy sector master limited partnerships.
Cameron, a 50-year veteran of the securities industry, left the firm and dropped his securities registrations last November after being censured by the state.
[More: RBC recruits female team managing $1.2 billion from JPMorgan]
In addition to the fine, RBC was ordered to provide offers of reimbursement to the affected investors.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.