Mass Mutual team managing $250 million affiliates with LPL

Trivium Point Advisory, which managed $250 million at Mass Mutual in Tarrytown, New York, has affiliated with LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and will also use its corporate registered investment adviser.

George Gerhard and Ron Pac are principals of the 10-person team, which offers personal wealth management, business consulting and tax services.

