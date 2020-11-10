Trivium Point Advisory, which managed $250 million at Mass Mutual in Tarrytown, New York, has affiliated with LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and will also use its corporate registered investment adviser.
George Gerhard and Ron Pac are principals of the 10-person team, which offers personal wealth management, business consulting and tax services.
[More: LPL Financial snaps up trading platform Blaze Portfolio]
The post Mass Mutual team managing $250 million affiliates with LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.