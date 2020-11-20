Macquirie and Wilshire to offer private investments fund

Macquarie Investment Management and Wilshire Associates have created a fund aimed at mass-affluent investors that packages private-market assets.

As outlined in its prospectus, the model portfolio of the Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund consists of investments in private equity (50%), private debt (15%), alternative yield (15%) and private real assets (20%).

The fund, which has an initial investment minimum of $25,000 and an additional investment minimum of $5,000, will charge a management fee of $1.2% on top of the fees charged by the private funds in which it invests.

