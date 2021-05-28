Lunch Wrap: Who’s wooing who today?

The ASX 200 is having a good Friday, rising by 1.17 per cent at the halfway point.

Nine of 11 sectors rose, with Materials leading the way with a 2.2 per cent gain. Tech and Utilities were the only sectors to have fallen at lunch.

The positive sentiment has trickled down to the small cap stocks, with both the Small Ordinaries Index (+0.60%) and the nano-cap Emerging Companies index (+0.9o%) rising.

The major news on the ASX this morning has centred around Betmakers’ (ASX:BET) offer to buy out Tabcorp’s (ASX:TAH) wagering business for $4 billion.

Tabcorp’s share price rose by almost 3 per cent, while Betmakers plunged 13 per cent after the announcement.

Shares in chicken and turkey company, Inghams (ASX:ING), rose by 9 per cent after it upgraded its profit forecast for the full year to exceed prior forecasts.

Oncology company Imugene (ASX:IMU) and A2 Milk (ASX:A2M) have both risen by 7pc and 3pc respectively on no specific news.

WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday May 28:

CODE NAME PRICE % CHANGE VOLUME MARKET CAP ACP Audalia Res Ltd 0.055 77 2820813 $ 21,456,221.92 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 21088900 $ 12,386,996.75 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 12123898 $ 19,846,632.18 TKL Traka Resources 0.031 48 13907549 $ 10,635,766.43 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.002 33 20631678 $ 9,010,073.23 ALY Alchemy Resource Ltd 0.019 27 7536844 $ 10,083,651.80 GTG Genetic Technologies 0.01 25 60491201 $ 72,133,813.94 NPM Newpeak Metals 0.0025 25 6896667 $ 11,348,322.60 SHG Singular Health 0.385 24 410436 $ 18,142,750.00 TMS Tennant 0.033 22 1904728 $ 9,865,159.16 FRX Flexiroam Limited 0.035 21 2412649 $ 14,518,763.87 ALT Analytica Limited 0.003 20 2050 $ 10,998,788.54 CMD Cassius Mining Ltd 0.019 19 30001 $ 4,595,942.24 IVX Invion Ltd 0.013 18 15096348 $ 60,918,465.25 CAP Carpentaria Resource 0.17 17 8410488 $ 68,982,393.53 VAR Variscan Mines Ltd 0.068 17 3698242 $ 12,352,957.39 AOA Ausmon Resorces 0.007 17 404265 $ 4,263,956.06 AUH Austchina Holdings 0.007 17 331194 $ 9,804,746.17 CAV Carnavale Resources 0.007 17 3345716 $ 14,281,381.82 ROO Roots Sustainable 0.014 17 2566138 $ 6,477,407.17 SCL Schrole Group Ltd 0.014 17 3923495 $ 17,795,847.96 NMR Native Mineral Res 0.31 16 8693 $ 7,779,645.00

Audalia Resources (ASX:ACP) was the biggest gainer at lunch time in small caps, rising by 77 per cent on no new announcements.

Medical imaging company, Singular Health (ASX:SHG), has been rising since yesterday, after it announced shareholders approval for acquiring Virtual Surgical Planning, a move that will launch the company into the $4.5 billion medical 3D printing market.

Austco Healthcare (ASX:AHC) rose by almost 10 per cent, after saying that it expects improved profit for the full year to $2.8-$3.3 million, from the $2.5 million in FY20. The company provides technology for healthcare including nurse call systems and enterprise reporting and analytics tools.

Another company to have provided an upgraded guidance was Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB), which rose by 1 per cent this morning, after estimating that full year earnings will come in at between $17-$20 million, compared to the $12.3m prospectus forecast.



LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday May 28:

CODE NAME PRICE % CHANGE VOLUME MARKET CAP ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.001 -33 628289 $ 17,376,937.43 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.002 -33 5293983 $ 11,466,488.23 UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.0015 -25 648751 $ 4,776,749.62 XAM Xanadu Mines Ltd 0.049 -18 6410249 $ 75,337,065.00 EVE EVE Investments Ltd 0.005 -17 27886282 $ 23,058,851.34 ZEU Zeus Resources Ltd 0.026 -16 114193 $ 5,584,650.00 CIO Connected Io Ltd 0.006 -14 6894091 $ 3,731,557.63 GGX Gas2Grid Limited 0.003 -14 90000 $ 7,005,428.64 YFZ Youfoodz 0.47 -14 203485 $ 73,328,370.06 CNB Carnaby Resource Ltd 0.4 -14 1458355 $ 54,254,993.02 KP2 Kore Potash PLC 0.0165 -13 21409629 $ 12,791,753.69 CNL Celamin Holdings Ltd 0.058 -13 4079 $ 15,213,556.33 AFW Applyflow Limited 0.007 -13 98774 $ 14,494,829.91 PEN Peninsula Energy Ltd 0.16 -12 7158036 $ 165,270,050.63 MWY Midway Ltd 0.88 -12 73352 $ 87,336,222.00 BET Betmakers Tech Group 1.41 -12 23150782 $ 1,299,611,841.60 EMU EMU NL 0.04 -11 1027722 $ 19,514,580.39 ARE Argonaut Resources 0.008 -11 341116 $ 26,215,843.04 XST Xstate Resources 0.004 -11 177722 $ 12,103,143.82 ZNC Zenith Minerals Ltd 0.255 -11 609408 $ 83,892,608.55 AEV Avenira Limited 0.009 -10 94179 $ 8,628,528.18 ESH Esports Mogul Ltd 0.009 -10 6593637 $ 28,822,241.91

