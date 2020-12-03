Massive Angolan rough diamond yields 15.2-carat heart-shaped gem ‘Pink coloured diamonds are rare and constitute less than 0.1 per cent … Read More
The post Lucapa Diamond Company sells massive 46-carat Angolan pink diamond appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.