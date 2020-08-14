LPL’s Andy Kalbaugh to retire in early 2021

Andy Kalbaugh, managing director and divisional president of national sales and consulting at LPL Financial, will retire at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The firm will conduct an external search to identify a new senior leader to join its management team, LPL said in a release.

Kalbaugh joined LPL in 2007 following its acquisition of Mutual Service Corp. He served as executive vice president of business consulting for independent advisor services and was named managing director in 2011.

In his current role, he is responsible for the long-term growth and retention of LPL’s financial advisers and institutional clients.

