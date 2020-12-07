Home Finance LPL nabs $900 million hybrid team from Cambridge
Rosemont Financial Group, an Albany, New York hybrid managing $900 million, has switched its broker-dealer affiliation from Cambridge Investment Research Advisors to LPL Financial. Rosemont also will use LPL’s corporate RIA and LPL as its custodian.

Rosemont was created in 2010 and now consists of 11 financial advisers.

The post LPL nabs $900 million hybrid team from Cambridge appeared first on InvestmentNews.

