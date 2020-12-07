LPL nabs $900 million hybrid team from Cambridge

Rosemont Financial Group, an Albany, New York hybrid managing $900 million, has switched its broker-dealer affiliation from Cambridge Investment Research Advisors to LPL Financial. Rosemont also will use LPL’s corporate RIA and LPL as its custodian.

Rosemont was created in 2010 and now consists of 11 financial advisers.

