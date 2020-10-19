The Tagge Rutherford Financial Group, an Omaha, Nebraska-based hybrid managing $1 billion, has switched affiliations from Cetera to LPL Financial.

The group will use LPL’s registered investment advisory platform and its broker-dealer.

The firm, which was founded in 1993, has 25 advisers, most of whom have spent their entire career with the firm.

Partners on the firm’s executive team include Scott Norvell, Monte Peterson, Chad Peterson, Adam Bailey and Nate Edie.

Monte Peterson, Tagge Rutherford’s president, cited LPL’s technology as a factor in the move.

“With LPL’s technology platform, the tools we use to serve clients — from reporting to trading — work together under a single sign-on,” Peterson said in a press release. “It will be so much easier to manage the day-to-day support of clients, and they will have a transformed experience as well.”

[More: RBC recruits female team managing $1.2 billion from JPMorgan]

The post LPL nabs $1 billion hybrid from Cetera appeared first on InvestmentNews.