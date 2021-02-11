Home Finance LPL kicks off program to help advisers buy or sell practices
February 11, 2021

LPL Financial has launched a suite of services that offer support and digital tools to help advisers acquire another practice or sell their practice.

Branded as M&A Solutions, the effort helps buyers differentiate themselves and gives them a first look at practices for sale. It also provides discounted financing.

The seller support program guides advisers through defining their ideal buyer and preparing the practice for sale, as well as facilitating the sale.

