Home Finance LPL brings on $1 billion Verus Capital Partners
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: November 23, 2020

LPL brings on $1 billion Verus Capital Partners

Category: Finance

Verus Capital Partners, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based practice serving $1 billion in advisory and brokerage client assets, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms.

They joined LPL from Securities America.

Verus, which includes 30 financial advisers, has a history dating to 2003, when Stephen Bull formed Bull Capital Management. That individual practice morphed into Verus Capital Partners.

Bull is joined by partner Zach Mason, who has worked in the financial planning industry since 2009.

Two of the larger teams supported by Verus are Phillips Financial Management and Oxenham Financial, each serving more than $100 million in brokerage and advisory assets.

The post LPL brings on $1 billion Verus Capital Partners appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

ESG investing can foster cohesion in wealthy families, Barclays finds

Incannex says cannabidiol-hydroxychloroquine cocktail shows promise in new animal study

MGC Pharma expands network in Australia with clinics deal

NAB just gave cannabis stock Cann Group a $50m debt facility in industry-first deal

Ionic onto a REE clay monster with latest Makuutu assays

Biden’s SEC chair likely to take ‘hard look’ at ESG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *