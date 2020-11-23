Verus Capital Partners, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based practice serving $1 billion in advisory and brokerage client assets, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms.

They joined LPL from Securities America.

Verus, which includes 30 financial advisers, has a history dating to 2003, when Stephen Bull formed Bull Capital Management. That individual practice morphed into Verus Capital Partners.

Bull is joined by partner Zach Mason, who has worked in the financial planning industry since 2009.

Two of the larger teams supported by Verus are Phillips Financial Management and Oxenham Financial, each serving more than $100 million in brokerage and advisory assets.

The post LPL brings on $1 billion Verus Capital Partners appeared first on InvestmentNews.