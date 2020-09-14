Home Finance Lessons from 2020: New InvestmentNews surveys
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: September 14, 2020

Lessons from 2020: New InvestmentNews surveys

Category: Finance

Today, InvestmentNews is thrilled to introduce the first in a series of short polls we will be conducting over the balance of the year to gather adviser learnings and sentiments around 2020. This first survey addresses prospecting in the new normal.

In partnership with Transamerica, these surveys will take the pulse of the advisory industry over the next four months, as advisers reflect on lessons from 2020 and navigate the ongoing uncertainty of this new paradigm with their clients.

Please take the time to complete this survey, which will take less than five minutes of your time. We look forward to sharing the results, and your input will inform upcoming research on best practices in the industry. Please take a moment to share your thoughts.

Future topics will include:

  • Geographic review of where people will be back in the office and where they will remain virtual
  • A pre-election survey of adviser sentiment around key issues
  • Communication strategies that best build relationships
  • Digital marketing strategies to attract new clients and retain existing ones
  • A post-election survey of the adviser’s role in the issues that emerge from the results
  • Strategies to address financial planning for 2021

