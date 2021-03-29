Last Orders: Materials, industrials winners in a risk-off session for markets

Today the ASX was down a 0.3% and only materials (resources) and industrials were in positive territory.

These two sectors rose by 1.3 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively. But the ASX 200 fell 0.36 per cent to 6,800 while the ASX Emerging Companies Index fell 0.29 per cent to 2,014 points.

This picture was reflected among the small cap winners and losers with several resources stocks gaining led by WA focused gold explorer Golden Mile (ASX:G88) which more than doubled today off the back of exploration results.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Medtech Anteris (ASX:AVR) released the results of testing of its replacement heart valve which showed it had superior anti-calcification properties compared to competitors. This essentially means it is more durable than competing products – which on average last only five years requiring replacement surgery.

Alaska focused oil and gas play 88 Energy (ASX:88E) released another operational update. It says interpretation of logging while drilling data indicated multiple potentially hydrocarbon bearing zones were encountered.

CFOAM (ASX:CFO) was successful in its application for Round 2 of the PayCheck Protection Program which is essentially America’s equivalent of JobKeeper. It may receive up to a maximum of US$333,800 in the first round and received US$293,400 in the first round.

Juice maker Food Revolution Group (ASX:FOD) received $3 million from two unnamed strategic investors. The company says the move would strengthen its balance sheet and support the roll out of its latest range.

Almond company Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) reports that 50 per cent of its crops have been harvested with the balance to be complete in the next few weeks. While the recent NSW rains disrupted its crops there, Victoria and South Australia saw more favourable conditions.

TRADING HALTS

Tuesday

Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) – production agreement

Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM) – capital raising

Cann Global (ASX:CGB) – regulatory milestone

AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ) – offtake agreement

Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) – licensing transaction

Kyckr (ASX:KYK) – announcement clarification

Wednesday

XTEK (ASX:XTE) – distribution agreement

Digital Wine Ventures (ASX:DW8) – partnership

Houston We Have (ASX:HWH) – acquisition

Spirit Technology (ASX:ST1) – acquisition & capital raising

1ST Group (ASX:1ST) – changes to executive team

Opyl (ASX:OPL) – capital raising

Suvo Strategic Minerals (ASX:SUV) – project update

Strandline Resources (ASX:STA) – capital raising

Openpay (ASX:OPY) – partnership and funding package

The post Last Orders: Materials, industrials winners in a risk-off session for markets appeared first on Stockhead.