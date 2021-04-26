Last Orders: It was a quiet day on the ASX but markets have closed slightly in the red

Today was a more muted trading day with much of Australia on a public holiday but the ASX closed slightly down.

The ASX 200 closed at 7,046, 0.21 per cent lower than Monday. Small caps however finished in the green with the ASX Emerging Companies Index finishing the day 0.23 per cent up at 2,113 points.

Most individual sectors were down with resources the sole sector in the green – by 0.36 per cent. The biggest laggard was utilities down by 0.99 per cent.

There were only a handful of winners with news but the biggest was Hexagon Energy Materials (ASX:HXG) which released its quarterlies activities and cash flow report.

Its shares have more than doubled this quarter since it pivoted into hydrogen.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Cazaly Resources (ASX:CAZ) began fieldwork at its Halls Creek Copper project for the 2021 drilling season. Initial work will consist of geochemical soil surveys over several areas and a ground magnetometer survey.

One of the ASX coal company with a project in Alberta province, and consequently hit by recent laws – Montem Resources (ASX:MR1) – has told shareholders its exploration plans are unaffected. It says its coal projects are on Category 4 land while the government policy affects Category 2 lands. However its shares were unchanged today.

Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) signed a distribution agreement in South Africa for its wine testing platform. The company says the deal, with Vicard SA, will allow 500 wineries the opportunity to experience Sentia.

The takeover bidding for Agricultural land investor Vitalharvest (ASX:VTH) is over. The company has finally settled on a takeover proposal – the sixth put to it in nearly as many months.

Hemp foods company Australian Primary Hemp (ASX:APH) signed another retail distribution deal, this time with Annex Foods – a leading Australian food manufacturer and marketer.

Mining services firm Perenti (ASX:PRN) announced its Canadian subsidiary Barmico received a Letter of Intent from Newcrest to help it develop its Red Chris Project in Canada. Barmico will provide services including mobilisation and site establishment activities as well as the development of a 3.5 kilometre underground exploration decline.

TRADING HALTS

Tuesday:

Volt Resources (ASX:VRC) – execution of vendor agreements

Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR) – capital raising

Wednesday

Security Matters (ASX:SMX) – capital raising

Fin Resources (ASX:FIN) – acquisition

Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) – capital raising

TZ (ASX:TZL) – capital raising

AnteoTech (ASX:ADO) – capital raising

