Last Orders: Hump Day ends large caps down and small caps up

Large and small caps had diverging fates on the ASX today with the former closing 0.32 per cent down from yesterday at 7,093 points while the ASX Emerging Companies Index rose 1.21 per cent to close at 2,159.

The various ASX sectors were also mixed with tech taking the lead with a 1.4 per cent gain while at the other end of the spectrum resources lost nearly 1 per cent.

Coming out as the top stock with news was anti-cancer biotech Imagion Biosystems (ASX:IBX). The company announced it had enrolled the first patient in a clinical trial of its MagSense HER2 breast cancer Phase I first-in-human study.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY’VE MISSED

ASX (ASX:ASX) deputy CEO Peter Hiom has resigned after 23 years with the Australian bourse. The bourse revealed he is joining investment firm Motive Partners and said he was a major contributor to the ASX’s plan to replace its CHESS system.

High flying copper stock Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX:EM2) told shareholders it will transition to a 24/7 drilling schedule from next month and has mobilised a second diamond drill rig. It says these developments will result in a three-fold increase in drilling.

X-ray tech company Micro-X (ASX:MX1) has received another green light for the FDA. While the US regulator gave its Rover device a sign off in July for military markets, the newest approval, which came just 14 days after submission, allows Micro-X to sell the device with a digital detector to major radiography brands.

Live Verdure (ASX:LV1) announced it had begun selling its hemp-based gel capsules on Amazon. The company says it will benefit from Amazon’s advanced order fulfilment network and services.

Super computer operator Dug Technology (ASX: DUG), the same company that wants to build a computer powered by hydrogen eventually, reported a slight decline in its unaudited revenue from US$13.8 million to US$11.8 million. However the company says tender activity has increased due to recovering marketing conditions with US$45.9 million in new work proposals written in the first 4 months of 2021 – 10 per cent more than the same period in 2019.

WA Kaolin (ASX:WAK) signed a 15 year contract for the supply of LNG to its Wickepin Kaolin project. It will be used to fire the rotary kiln, which helps dry and process the kaolin ore.

Classic Minerals (ASX:CLZ) has lodged its remaining environmental approval application to the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety necessary for its Kat Gap gold project.

TRADING HALTS

Thursday

VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) – project update

Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) – finance facility

Suvo Strategic Minerals (ASX:SUV) – project update

Memphasys (ASX:MEM) – capital raising

Friday

Strike Resources (ASX:SRK) – capital raising

Volt Resources (ASX:VRC) – capital raising

Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) – capital raising

Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) – capital raising

