Last Orders: ASX up 0.87pc; all sectors shining except energy and materials

The ASX had a positive day today gaining 0.8 per cent and all sectors finished in the green except resources and energy.

Resources and Energy stocks fell 0.24 per cent and 0.55 per cent but the broader ASX 200 rose 0.87 per cent and all other sectors were in the green.

After diverging from the rest of the market for several days, the tech sector led the ASX gaining over 3 per cent.

Small caps outperformed large caps with the ASX Emerging Companies Index gaining 1.11 per cent to 2,054 and the ASX Small Ords rose 1.26 per cent to 3,234.

Very few of today’s top stocks had news but the best was tungsten play King Island Scheelite (ASX:KIS), which completed a capital raising spearheaded by Swiss investment fund D.A.CH.S Capital.

The biggest gaining stock was Kore Potash (ASX:KP2), which rose 65 per cent off the back of no news.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Real estate tech stock PropTech (ASX:PTG) signed a letter of intent with real estate group Hartcourts. It is proposing to see PropTech’s customer relationship management software VaultRE as the only such software as endorsed.

Cybersecurity company Tesserent (ASX:TNT) announced another acquisition – Secure Logic’s Managed Security Services business. Chairman Geoff Lord said the move strengthened his company’s position as the leading provider of Government-focused cybersecurity solutions and services in Australia and New Zealand.

Micro-X (ASX:MX1) updated shareholders on the development of its Improvised Explosive Device camera. It has said it has conceived a new design that’s smaller, lighter and better suited to end-user work flows. It also announced it would produce the device itself and accordingly ceased its agreement with Thales to manufacture the X-ray tubes in these devices.

US focused oil explorer Brookside (ASX:BRK) updated its shareholders on its efforts to endeavours to purchase a new set of interests in the Anadarko Basin. It says the negotiations had concluded and it will pay with $US2 m($2.6m) of Brookside shares. It also says this will deliver a near four-fold uplift to Brookside’s net daily oil production.

RPMGlobal (ASX:RUL) announced its current software subscription Total Contracted Value (TCV) has reached $23.4 million.

TRADING HALTS

Wednesday:

Singular Health (ASX:SHG) – acquisition

Roto-Gro (ASX:RGI) – acquisition

Stellar Resources (ASX:SRZ) – capital raising

De.mem (ASX:DEM) – capital raising

Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) – maiden ore reserve

Thursday

Helios Energy (ASX:HE8) – s.708A(5)(e) breach verification

Armour Energy (ASX:AJQ) – capital raising

Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP) – market update

Australian Pacific Coal (ASX:AQC) – capital raising

Adherium (ASX:ADR) – capital raising

Strandline Resources (ASX:STA) – project financing

Andromeda Metals (ASX:ADN) – market update

