Last Orders: ASX sheds nearly 2 per cent to start the week

It was an ugly day on Australia’s bourse following the plunge on Wall Street on Friday.

The ASX 200 lost 1.81 per cent, closing at 7,235 points while the ASX Emerging Companies Index shed 2.56 per cent, closing at 2,093.

The selling was sparked by concerns that central banks will lift interest rates earlier than previously anticipated, a sentiment triggered by indications out of US Federal Reserve’s meeting last week that it would move on rates in 2023 and also that it may soon reduce its massive bond buying program.

Tech and consumer staples were the only positive sectors, finishing up 0.18 per cent and 0.22 per cent in a move that could arguably be attributable to Amazon’s annual Prime Day specials.

Financials wee the biggest losers, falling 3.42 per cent and utilities a distant second with a 2.04 per cent drop. Energy and resources were slightly behind them with losses of 1.95 per cent and 1.82 per cent respectively.

The top stock with news was mining services company Swick (ASX:SWK), which gave its shareholders positive updated guidance for FY21.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY’VE MISSED

EML Payments (ASX:EML) announced that one of two conditions for the proposed acquisition of Sentenial had now been met with Britain’s FCA giving approval to the change of control. The company is now awaiting on France’s authority and expects the acquisition to be completed next quarter.

Automotive business RPM (ASX:RPM) made its third acquisition in 2021. RPM is buying East Coast Tyre Wholesaler for $2.6 million with 67.5 per cent in cash and 32.5 per cent in equity.

Renergen (ASX:REN) has discovered helium at its Evander gas prospect in South Africa with a concentration of 1.1 per cent helium. The company also announced the pipeline at its Virginia gas project had been performance tested and passed with flying colours.

Software stock Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) gave a trading update in which it reported a significant improvement in performance in this half of the financial year compared to the previous half. The company expects revenues to be between $40 and $45 million and to make an after tax profit of between $4 million and $7 million.

The Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) reported receiving Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s approval to acquire Members Equity Bank. This was the last condition precedent to close the deal, which will now happen on July 1.

Chemicals, logistics and waste management company, DGL Group (ASX:DGL) announced it was building a new chemicals warehousing, distribution and manufacturing facility in New Zealand. The $5 million facility will be built in the Hawke’s Bay region and be the first of its kind for that locality.

TRADING HALTS

Tuesday

Montem Resources (ASX:MR1) – project report

TNT Mines (ASX:TIN) – exploration results

Atrum Coal (ASX:ATU) – project report

Silk Laser (ASX:SLA) – capital raising

Strickland Metals (ASX:STK) – acquisition

Admiralty Resources (ASX:ADY) – capital raising

Ragnar Metals (ASX:RAG) – exploration results

Suda Pharmaceuticals (ASX:SUD) – capital raising

Wednesday

M8 Sustainable (ASX:M8S) – capital raising

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) – NAL bid update

Auctus (ASX:AVC) – capital raising

Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) – capital raising

Vanadium Resources (ASX:VR8) – preliminary feasibility study results

