Last Orders: ASX rises again with materials leading the charge

The ASX rose for the fifth day in a row with resources leading the charge.

The ASX 200 gained 1.02 per cent closing at 6,999 points while the ASX Emerging Companies Index rose by 0.63 per cent to 2,059.

All sectors were in the green but resources was the biggest winner gaining 1.8 per cent. Financials and telcos also rose by over 1 per cent.

The biggest winner with news was New World Resources (ASX:NWC) off the back of a 25.4m @ 5.2% copper equivalent intercept at its Antler deposit in Arizona.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

One of the biggest losers meanwhile was Greenland Minerals (ASX:GGG), which fell over 44 per cent at market open before trading was halted a few minutes later. The catalyst were the results of an election in Greenland that saw an anti-mining party win the largest share of the vote.

Traffic Technologies (ASX:TTI) was hired by the Victorian government to implement 100 off road electronic speed limit signs. The contract is worth $1.3 million and covers the Metropolitan South East and North West regions of Melbourne.

High flying lithium play Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) updated the market on its Definitive Feasibility Study for its Kathleen Valley Project. The DFS is due in the fourth quarter of this year and the company has identified project improvements and enhancements that could increase financial returns from the project.

Fintech Douugh (ASX:DOU) gave a financial update in which it reported that in the last quarter customers using its platform were up 259 per cent, deposits were up 553 per cent and card spend was up 645 per cent. The company also promised more partnerships and new app features would be launched in the second half of this year.

Bill Identity (ASX:BID) signed a Master Services Agreement with Simply Energy in New Zealand that will see Simply provide its customers with Bid’s bill portal solution.

TRADING HALTS

Friday

Conico (ASX:CNJ) – capital raising

Cullen Resources (ASX:CUL) – capital raising

Apollo Minerals (ASX:AON) – capital raising

Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) – mineral resource upgrade

Monday

Fatfish Group (ASX:FFG) – venture funding receipt

Otto Energy (ASX:OEL) – price and volume query

Greenland Minerals (ASX:GGG) – Greenland project update

Maximus Resources (ASX:MXR) – capital raising

BlackEarth Minerals (ASX:BEM) – capital raising

Kore Potash (ASX:KP2) – capital raising

Woomera Mining (ASX:WML) – capital raising

ResApp (ASX:RAP) – capital raising

Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE) – capital raising

