Last Orders: ASX returns from Easter break with a gain

The ASX picked up where it left off before the Easter break with another day of gains.

The ASX 200 rose 0.84 per cent to 6,886 points and the ASX Emerging Companies Index rose 1.17 per cent, closing at 2,036 points.

Utilities and energy were the only sectors in the red and they fell 0.2 per cent and 0.06 per cent respectively.

While energy saw two of today’s biggest winners in Oilex (ASX:OEX) and Fremont Petroleum (ASX:FPL), it also accounted for several losers including 88 Energy (ASX:88E), Sacgasco (ASX:SGC) and Xstate (ASX:XST).

The top gainers were tech and industrials, which gained over 5 per cent and over 2.3 per cent respectively.

Today saw the biggest IPO of 2021 to date in Florist company Lynch (ASX:LGL), which fell approximately 10 per cent on its opening day.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Gold explorer Marmota (ASX: MEU) has reported that assay results from its most recent sampling programs have yielded two strong gold-in-calcrete anomalies.

Both anomalies lie close to its Aurora Tank gold discovery that has yielded multiple gold intersections above 100g/t and also feature elevated levels of copper, bismuth, molybdenum and uranium.

Biotech Aroa Biosurgery (ASX:ARX) has received another blessing from the FDA – this time for its Myriad Morcells which helps with wound healing. It is a powdered version of Myriad Matrix which was approved by the FDA back in 2017 and has a global market of US$350 million.

Alliance Aviation (ASX:AQZ), a charter airline that was soaring even while state borders were closed, has signed on Santos (ASX:STO) for another five years. Alliance will provide charter flights between Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth to Santos’ Moomba and Ballera airports.

Canada-focused lithium explorer Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) has expanded its Tansim Lithium project by 27 per cent after additional land claims. The Tansim project now encompasses 20,256 hectares and consists of 350 claims.

Cann Global (ASX:CGB) is looking to see if medicinal cannabis can slow the progression of Multiple Sclerosis. It has signed a binding agreement with Western Sydney University to design a protocol for a human clinical trial.

Creso Pharma (ASX:CPH) hired a new director of US Business Development in John Griese – former Chief Operating Officer of TSX-listed company Supreme Cannabis.

Creso also commented on the legalisation of recreational cannabis in New York State – a market that is one of the largest in the USA. The company welcomed the move and said it further awaited federal legalisation.

Speaking of cannabis, recent listee Live Verdure (ASX:LV1) announced its “13 Seeds” hemp products were now available on the Amazon Australia marketplace.

TRADING HALTS

Wednesday

Environmental Clean Technologies (ASX:ECT) – capital raising

Silver City Minerals (ASX:SCI) – capital raising

The GO2 People (ASX:GO2) – acquisition

Los Cerros (ASX:LCL) – assay results

Thursday

PharmAust (ASX:PAA) – clinical trial results

Emperor Energy (ASX:EMP) – data acquisition

Candy Club (ASX:CLB) – investment into the company

Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) – exploration results

Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR) – MOU with rare earth company

Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) – drilling results

Tubi (ASX:2BE) – reconstruction of company strategy

Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) – maiden underground mining reserve

FYI Resources (ASX:FYI) – DFS update

Strickland Metals (ASX:STK) – capital raising

Strike Energy (ASX:STX) – drilling results

Drednought Resources (ASX:DRE) – earn in joint venture agreement

