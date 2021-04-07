Last Orders: ASX records another day of gains; closes 0.61 per cent higher

The ASX closed upwards again and all sectors were in the green.
The ASX 200 rose 0.61 per cent to 6,928 points and the ASX Emerging Companies Index rose 0.52 per cent to 2,046 points.
Topping the list of best performing sectors were energy and property trusts, which both rose by over 1 per cent.
The best performing stock today was WA gold explorer Antipa (ASX: AZY), which unveiled its latest exploration results. Speaking of gold explorers another performer was the ASX’s newest company TechGen Metals (ASX:TG1), which listed today and has closed over 45 per cent higher than its IPO price.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Australia Vanadium (ASX:AVL) has submitted an application for a funding grant from the Australian government.
The application was under the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing National Manufacturing Priority Grant, which aims to support manufacturing in Australia and vanadium processing is one of the opportunities being encouraged through this grant funding.
eSports operator Emerge Gaming (ASX:EM1) revealed its MTN Arena Platform reached 225,000 subscribers since its July 2020 launch – nearly half of which have come in the last two months.
Jatcorp (ASX:JAT) has had its first skincare product approved by Chinese authorities in the company’s Poupin Silky Brighten Revitalizing Serum. It has also appointed a distributor for the Hainan Tax Free Zone – Hainan Xinwang, which owns the Easy Joy International stores.
Another China focused stock, health microcap Asian American Medical (ASX:AJJ), has partnered with London’s King’s College Hospital to set up the first standalone liver centre in a medical tourism pilot zone in China’s Hainan Island.
Staffing solutions provider GO2 People (ASX:GO2) has acquired WA employment services provider Skill Hire Australia. The company says the acquisition is complementary and will be earnings and cash flow accretive with Skill Hire making $23 million in revenue in the first half of FY21.
The ASX’s only kava stock Fiji Kava (ASX:FIJ) unveiled a retail distribution partnership with Chemist Warehouse. The company claims this is significant because Chemist Warehouse is the single largest domestic channel for Australian consumers purchasing complementary and alternative medicines.
TRADING HALTS
Thursday
PharmAust (ASX:PAA) – clinical trial results
Emperor Energy (ASX:EMP) – data acquisition
Candy Club (ASX:CLB) – investment into the company
Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) – exploration results
Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR) – MOU with rare earth company
Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) – drilling results
Tubi (ASX:2BE) – reconstruction of company strategy
Theta Gold Mines (ASX:TGM) – maiden underground mining reserve
FYI Resources (ASX:FYI) – DFS update
Strickland Metals (ASX:STK) – capital raising
Strike Energy (ASX:STX) – drilling results
Drednought Resources (ASX:DRE) – earn in joint venture agreement
Friday
Conico (ASX:CNJ) – capital raising
Cullen Resources (ASX:CUL) – capital raising
Apollo Minerals (ASX:AON) – capital raising
Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) – mineral resource upgrade
