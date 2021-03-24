Last Orders: ASX Large caps outperformed small caps, but no one could sail past Airtasker (again)

Today on the ASX, small caps had a down day, large caps had a good day while Airtasker (ASX:ART) had another brilliant day.

The ASX 200 rose 0.5 per cent to 6,779 points while the ASX Emerging Companies Index fell 1.1 per cent to 2,009 points.

Airtasker on its second trading day was the ASX’s top stock, gaining another 67 per cent on yesterday’s closing price to close at $1.75 – although slightly off its intraday high of $1.94.

Most sectors finished in the green with the exemption of energy while healthcare was the best sector gaining 2 per cent.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

K2 Energy (ASX:KTE) has been threatened with suspension by the ASX for having inadequate operations. The company told shareholders it has consequently trying to be re-classified as an investment company.

Stavely Minerals (ASX:SVY) has closed a deal with Sunshine Gold (ASX:SHN) to divest from its Ravenswood gold project in North Queensland.

Renewable energy stock MPower (ASX:MPR) made the first successful connection and energisation of one of its solar projects (the Kadina project in South Australia) to the national grid. The project is expected to reach full commercial operations in the coming weeks.

Fellow renewables play Genex Power (ASX:GNX) received a conditional offer from ARENA for up to $47 million for its hydrogen project in Queensland.

Oyster seller Angel Seafood (ASX:AS1) told shareholders it had resumed oyster sales after a strong breeding season and faced a strong Easter trade period.

TRADING HALTS

Thursday

Pan Asia Metals (ASX:PAM) – drilling update

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) – capital raising

Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI) – capital raising

Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) – US public offering

Australian Potash (ASX:APC) – s.708A(f)(e) resolution

Xanadu Mines (ASX:XAM) – drilling results

Oceania Healthcare (ASX:OCA) – capital raising

Friday

Rewardle Holdings (ASX:RXH) – update to investor presentation

Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) – Bibiani mine update

Genex Power (ASX:GNX) – capital raising

Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM) – capital raising

Creso Pharma (ASX:CPH) – capital raising

SG Fleet Group (ASX:SGF) – material transaction

Kopore Metals (ASX:KMT) – asset divestment

Bass Metals (ASX:BSM) – acquisition

Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) – interest acquisition

