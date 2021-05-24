Last Orders: ASX jogs out of the blocks to start the week

The ASX has begun the week in positive territory, albeit only slightly.

The ASX 200 closed at 7,046 points, 0.22 per cent higher than Friday. The ASX Emerging Companies Index however retreated 0.35 per cent, closing at 2,114.

The best sector was healthcare which gained 1.49 per cent and energy, which rose 1.09 per cent. Materials retreated 1.09 per cent while tech (which has been volatile of late) finished 0.16 per cent in the green.

The biggest winner was exploration play Caspin Resources (ASX: CPN).

Drill core from the Yarabrook Hill prospect delivered chunky widths of visible sulphides — “exactly what we wanted to see”, Caspin CEO Greg Miles says.

Today saw the IPO of chemicals company DGL (ASX:DGL) which gained 7 per cent.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

BNPL stock Zip (ASX:Z1P) has snapped up the remaining shares of UAE-based BNPL company Spotii and European BNPL company Twisto that it did not already own.

MyState (ASX:MYS) unveiled a capital raising of up to $80 million which it says will help it access growth opportunities. The company also gave a trading update in which it estimated a net profit after tax 17.1% higher than the prior corresponding period.

Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) hired a mining contractor for its gold project in Colarado. The contractor will begin mobilising equipment to site later this week and will develop approximately 1 kilometres of underground decline.

Central Queensland focused CSG play State Gas (ASX:GAS) announced its first well at its Rolleston-West project confirmed the existence gas-bearing coal seams. The well intersected 8 metres of net coal and reached a total target depth of 800 metres.

Uscom (ASX:UCM) received CE Mark approval for its digital spirometer SpiroSonic. This means it meets European health standards and it can now sell it in the European Economic Area.

The ASX’s only pure-play VR stock Vection (ASX:VR1) completed the first milestone in its public hospital trial just 8 months after its solution was deployed. The solution enables surgeons to visualise all data necessary for surgery including diagnostic images and a surgery check-list.

Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) finalised plans for the third stage of air core drilling at its Beharra Silica Sand project. It plans to commence the project in early June and 86 drill holes are proposed.

TRADING HALTS

Tuesday

Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) – capital raising

Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) – capital raising

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) – NAL bid update

Anteris Technologies (ASX:AVR) – capital raising

Wednesday

1414 Degrees (ASX:14D) – management updates

Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) – capital raising

Odyssey Gold (ASX:ODY) – exploration results

Winchester Energy (ASX:WEL) – capital raising

Vital Metals (ASX:VML) – exploration results

Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) – asset sale

BNK Banking (ASX:BBC) – capital raising

Latitude Consolidated (ASX:LCD) – capital raising

Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) – strategic review outcome

Cue Energy Resources (ASX:CUE) – asset acquisition

MyState (ASX:MYS) – capital raising

New Zealand Oil and Gas (ASX:NZO) – asset acquisition

