Last Orders: ASX edges slightly higher but still short of all time high

The ASX finished the day higher but the all time high reached prior to COVID-19 still eludes it.

The ASX 200 closed at 7,066 points – 0.03 per cent higher than Friday – although the ASX Emerging Companies Index fell by 0.64 per cent to 2,108 points.

Individual sectors painted a mixed picture. The best performer was resources, up 0.78 per cent but the worst was energy which fell 1.44 per cent.

Two of the biggest winners today were Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC), and Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) off the back of a lead-zinc discovery at their WA project.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Indiana Resources (ASX:IDA) has commenced a follow-up RC drilling campaign at its Central Gawler Crater gold project in South Australia. It follows up recent high-grade results including 5m at 24.35g/t gold and anticipates delivering assay results in 4-6 weeks.

Magnis (ASX:MNS) announced its US subsidiary iM3NY received US$85 million in funding to fast-track production at its New York lithium-ion battery plant. The company says the funds mean the project is fully funded for production at a gigawatt scale.

CV Check (ASX:CV1) shares fell after CEO Rod Sherwood announced he would be departing after a four and a half year tenure as CEO.

EFTPOS terminal provider Smartpay (ASX:SMP) released its quarterly cash flow and activities report this morning. The company’s transacting terminals in Australia was at a record level and its revenue had grown 97 per cent year on year.

Assetowl (ASX:AO1), which has tech facilitating virtual real estate inspections, signed on Perth agency Attree Real Estate as a client. Attree, which manages 650 rental properties in Perth’s south east, will use inspector360 to help property owners see a visual view of their property through panoramic shots taken during routine inspections.

BTC Health (ASX:BTC), a company that is predominantly a investee into health companies, says its portfolio companies are benefiting from the continued easing of elective surgeries. It’s flagship investment, Speciality Health, delivered 13 per cent year to date sales growth with total sales over the last 9 months at $5.4 million.

TRADING HALTS

Tuesday

Merchant House (ASX:MHI) – clarification of announcement

K2fly (ASX:K2F) – capital raising

Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) – in-licensing transaction

Wednesday

Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) – metallurgical results

AssetOwl (ASX:AO1) – capital raising

Emyria (ASX:EMD) – capital raising

Greenland Minerals (ASX:GGG) – Greenland government update

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) – capital raising

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) – fundraising

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) – capital raising

White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) – capital raising

Seven (ASX:SVW) – capital raising

