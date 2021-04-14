Last Orders: ASX crosses 7,000 point mark

After a few near misses, the ASX has punched through 7,000 percentage points for the first time since the COVID-19 market crash.

The ASX 200 rose by 0.70 per cent to 7,025 points while the ASX Emerging Companies Index rose by 0.56 per cent to 2,089 points.

All sectors were in the green – with the exemption of telcos – and the top performers were health stocks (up 1.33 per cent) and materials stocks (up 1.18 per cent)

The top stocks with news were St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) which rose off the back of a new new high grade nickel-copper discovery and the ASX’s newest goldie – Iceni Gold (ASX:ICL) – which debuted at 1pm today.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Telco tech stock Dubber (ASX:DUB) announced its unified call recording tech was now available as part of Zoom. This tech is not just a call recorder but sources sentimental data and transcribes calls utilising AI.

Biotech Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS) has made $2 million – and says will save another $1 million annually – by selling the distribution rights for its Bronchitol drug in Russia from next month.

Renewable energy company Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) produced 85 per cent more energy than in the March quarter last year. The company credits it to its newly commissioned windfarms at Dundonnell and Waipipi.

$60m B2B candy distributor Candy Club (ASX:CLB) has completed a capital raising of over $20.54 million. $10.7 million was raised through an issue of new shares and the balance was raised in a debt facility from Silicon Valley venture capitalist firm Western Technology Investment.

Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) announced a deal that would see its Sentia device (which is a biosensor for wine monitoring) roll out in China – the world’s 8th largest wine producer.

TRADING HALTS

Thursday

Cobre (ASX:CBE) – capital raising

Vection (ASX:VR1) – acquisition transaction

Renergen (ASX:RLT) – announcement clarification

Wellfully (ASX:WFL) – court orders

Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) – capital raising

Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS) – capital raising

Friday

Stemcell United (ASX:SCU) – capital raising

Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) – capital raising

Viking Mines (ASX:VKA) – capital raising

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) – capital raising

Alcidion (ASX:ALC) – capital raising

Zip Co (ASX:Z1P)ubi – capital raising

