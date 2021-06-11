Last Orders: ASX a whisker from closing the week at all time high

The ASX ended the week on a high note, finishing up 0.13 per cent with most sectors in positive territory.

The index touched a record high of 7,334 today but failed to keep the momentum and eventually closed at 7,312.

For the week, the index gained 0.23 per cent.

Resources and Technology led the way in today’s trading, rising by more than 1 per cent while Financials weighed on the broader market.

Meanwhile, the ASX Emerging Companies (XEC) index finished the day 1.18 per cent higher, and the ASX Small Ordinaries (XSO) index gained 0.65 per cent. Both indices were higher by around 1 per cent for the week.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY’VE MISSED

Science-based health company, Wellfully (ASX:WFL), rose by 9 per cent after announcing a substantial partnership in Russia with Bork, a luxury consumer brand and retailer. The agreement is forecast to generate $2m in sales of products for WFL.

Beer company Broo (ASX:BEE) rose by 12 per cent after selling its Ballarat property in Victoria for $7.5m, which it originally acquired in 2017 as a site for future development of a brewery. However, a contract with Cub in 2020 had provided the company with significant brewing capacity and so the Ballarat property was no longer needed.

Magnum Mining (ASX:MGU) rose by 6 per cent after announcing that it has signed an agreement with Anglo America to negotiate offtake terms for its Buena Vista Iron Ore Project.

Bulletin Resources (ASX:BNR) rose by 4 per cent after saying that it will commence the 8,000m land aircore drilling program to test multiple high priority gold targets at Bulletin’s Lake Rebecca Gold Project.

Tech venture firm Fatfish Group (ASX:FFG) rose by 5 per cent today, following the acquisition of ‘BNPL Next’ — a holding company “that aims to provide various corporate and consumer financial services” — in an all-shares deal for $4.14m.

Health stock Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) rose by 10 per cent after announcing FDA approval for the use of its burns treatment to patients under 18.

And biotech Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) is having a strong first day on the ASX, up 30 per cent on debut.

TRADING HALTS

Tuesday

Magnum Mining and Exploration (ASX:MGU) – off-take agreement

Metalicity (ASX:MCT) – capital raising

Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS) – capital raising

Cashwerkz (ASX:CWZ) – capital raising

Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB) – fundraising agreement

WT Financial Group (ASX:WTL) – capital raising and acquisition

Argonaut Resources (ASX:ARE) – capital raising

Global Health (ASX:GLH) – capital raising

Leigh Creek Energy (ASX:LCK) – capital raising

Wednesday

Vection (ASX:VR1) – acquisition transaction

Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY) – acquisition

Firefly (ASX:FFR) – transaction

Volt Resources (ASX:VRC) – acquisition

Galena Mining (ASX:G1A) – final investment decision

OAR Resources (ASX:OAR) – capital raising

