Last Orders: ASX 200 defies global equities rout to finish on a high note

The ASX 200 managed to hold on to its lunchtime gains today, finishing the day higher by 0.43 per cent.

Health care and Information Tech were the best and worst performing sectors respectively.

Geospatial tech company Nearmap (ASX:NEA) rose by almost 15 per cent today, and suspended its shares from trading pending further announcement.

The company upgraded its full year guidance after the bell yesterday, in which it increased its Annual Contract Value (ACV) guidance to $128m-$132m (from $120m-$128m).

IDP Education (ASX:IEL) was the out-performer of all the big caps, rising by more than 4 per cent, after a presentation at the Macquarie Conference in which it said that 75 per cent of students expect to restart studies as planned after COVID.

Westpac (ASX:WBC) is facing litigation from ASIC, alleging that the bank engaged in insider trading relating to an interest rates hedging activity undertaken during the course of Westpac’s involvement in the 2016 Ausgrid privatisation transaction.

In other news today, new vehicles sales in Australia have set a record in April, rising by 92,347 vehicles.

ANNOUNCEMENTS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Hemp and cannabis company Ecofibre (ASX:EOF) said that April was its strongest month since September 2020. It saw growth in its core independent pharmacy channel as COVID related disruptions subside, with revenues closing in at $0.7m for April.

Residential mortgage lender, Resimac (ASX:RMC), announced the financial close of its residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) transaction. The $1bn note is Resimac’s second RMBS transaction for 2021, and represents 30% of its total non-conforming funding.

Gold miner Octanex (ASX:OXX) has successfully completed its $0.75m capital raising, after completing a placement of 15m shares at 5c each. The funds raised will be used to advance exploration at the company’s projects, particularly its Sefton Project initiative where Octanex has established an extensive tenement position in this region where there is very little modern exploration.

Podium Minerals (ASX:POD) reported that high grade rhodium up to 1.35g/t, and iridium up to 0.70g/t has been intersected from the re-assaying of selected drill samples mainly from the company’s recent drill programmes.

Video equipment manufacturer Atomos (ASX:AMS) hosted its new product launch event via livestream. The launches feature two products: the Ninja Stream and the Ninja V+. Ninja Stream is HDR Monitor Recorder with Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Cellular capabilities. Ninja V+ is the first of Atomos’ new ‘Series 2’ line-up of products previously flagged for early 2022.

TRADING HALTS

Thursday

Mobilicom (ASX:MOB) – capital raising

Magnum Mining & Exploration (ASX:MGU) – capital raising

MedAdvisor (ASX:MDR) – funding facility

Ardiden (ASX:ADV) – project update

Friday

Oventus Medical (ASX:OVN) – capital raising

Nearmap (ASX:NEA) – legal proceedings

Fonterra (ASX:FSF) – capital structure change

Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO) – acquisition

The post Last Orders: ASX 200 defies global equities rout to finish on a high note appeared first on Stockhead.