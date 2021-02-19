Larry Kudlow joins The Bahnsen Group as an adviser

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council under President Trump, has joined The Bahnsen Group as an economic adviser.

The Bahnsen Group, a six-year-old $2.6 billion national wealth management firm with offices in New York City and Newport Beach, California, was founded by David Bahnsen, who had been an adviser at Morgan Stanley and UBS. The firm is part of the Hightower network.

Bahnsen said that he and Kudlow “share a love of free markets,” and that Kudlow’s experience in public policy and macroeconomics will benefit the process his firm implements for clients. Kudlow began his policy career working in the Office of Management and Budget of the Reagan White House in the early 1980s. One of the several positions he held on Wall Street was as a strategist at PaineWebber.

In addition to his role at Bahnsen, Kudlow has joined Fox Business Network as anchor of a daily afternoon show.

