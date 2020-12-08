Home Finance Kestra unit acquires $500 million RIA
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: December 8, 2020

Kestra unit acquires $500 million RIA

Category: Finance

Bluespring Wealth Partners, an Austin, Texas-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, has acquired Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, a registered investment adviser managing over $500 million.

Bedell Frazier is based in Walnut Creek, California.

The post Kestra unit acquires $500 million RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Creso Pharma subsidiary expands into Canada’s biggest recreational market

How GTI Resources got its pieces in all the right places

Crisis always creates opportunities

The real problem behind the Oranj business model

Allworth Financial to acquire $270 million RIA

Bob Dylan’s tax planning could be tangled up in … green?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *