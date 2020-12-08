Kestra unit acquires $500 million RIA

Bluespring Wealth Partners, an Austin, Texas-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, has acquired Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, a registered investment adviser managing over $500 million.
Bedell Frazier is based in Walnut Creek, California.
