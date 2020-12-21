J.P. Morgan rep managing $425 million joins LPL indie group

Bryan Schneider, who managed $425 million at J.P. Morgan Securities in Wheaton, Illinois, has joined Professional Wealth Advisors, a wealth management team based in Downers Grove, Illinois, affiliated with LPL Financial.

Schneider had been with J.P. Morgan and predecessor firms for more than 20 years.

