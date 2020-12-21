Bryan Schneider, who managed $425 million at J.P. Morgan Securities in Wheaton, Illinois, has joined Professional Wealth Advisors, a wealth management team based in Downers Grove, Illinois, affiliated with LPL Financial.
[MORE: Inside JPMorgan’s strategy to hire hundreds of remote advisers]
Schneider had been with J.P. Morgan and predecessor firms for more than 20 years.
The post J.P. Morgan rep managing $425 million joins LPL indie group appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.