Morgan Stanley has completed its $7 billion acquisition of Eaton Vance in a transaction in which the fund firm’s shareholders could receive shares or cash.

The acquisition “further advances our strategic transformation by continuing to add more fee-based revenues,” James P. Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said in a release.

Thomas E. Faust, Jr., chairman and CEO of Eaton Vance, has become chairman of Morgan Stanley Investment Management and will join the parent firm’s management committee.

The post It’s final: Morgan Stanley owns Eaton Vance appeared first on InvestmentNews.